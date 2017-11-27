App
Nov 27, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kawasaki launches Versys-X 300 at Rs 4.6 lakh

It will be the fifth model to be made in India from an assembly plant based in Chakan, Pune.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb

India Kawasaki Motors has launched Versys-X 300 priced at Rs 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai and Delhi), making it the third most affordable product from the Japanese stable in the country.

The newly launched model belongs to the family of adventure touring motorcycles of Kawasaki. The Versys-X 300 is built on any-road any-time performance model. It will also be the fifth model to be made in India from an assembly plant based in Chakan, Pune.

At 300cc, the Versys-X 300 is the smallest-displacement model in the touring category and the only model of its kind. The parallel twin engine is designed to produce smooth, torquey, power at low and medium rpm and powerful acceleration at high rpm.

related news

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors, said: “The Versys-X 300 will offer a high level of riding excitement and rider confidence in a wide variety of roads. What makes Versys-X 300 versatile is comfortable highway cruising and easy riding in the city.”

The versatility is possible mainly because of long travel  suspension, wide reach bars and a low seat aid the manoeuvrability of the twin cylinder machine.

A noteworthy heat management technology promotes airflow when riding to help dissipate engine heat. Redirecting the air also helps to keep other parts cooler such as the tank and the frame for further increase in rider’s comfort, a statement from Kawasaki said.

The booking for Versys-X 300 is open from all of the 22 showrooms and deliveries will commence immediately. This is the 23rd model by Kawasaki in India which has a portfolio running across sportbikes (Ninja), roadsters (Z), tourers (Versys) and off-road bikes (KLX and KK).

