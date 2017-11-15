Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar has slashed prices of the F-Pace sports cross-over by more than Rs 8 lakh following the commencement of local production of the model from Pune.

Powered by a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine the 2018 model year F-Pace is now priced at Rs 60.02 lakh (ex-showroom). Its price when first launched in India last year in October was Rs 68.4 lakh.

The F-Pace is the sixth model by Jaguar Land Rover to be locally assembled in India after Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF, Jaguar XJ, Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Evoque.

Making models locally translates to lower taxes of around 60 percent as opposed to more than 110 percent on a fully imported model. Since launch last year, the F-Pace was brought to India as a fully imported model thus attracting substantially higher taxes.

Rohit Suri, Managing Director & President, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “Since its launch in October last year, Jaguar F-PACE has captured hearts and minds of Jaguar fans as well as its distinguished and discerning customers spread across India. The launch of the locally manufactured F-PACE signifies another milestone in our continued commitment and efforts towards ‘Make in India’ policy of the Government of India.”

The Jaguar F-Pace comes with features including Adaptive LED Headlights, Activity Key, Wi-Fi Hotspot & Pro Services and 25.91 cm (10.2) Touch Screen. Rear recline seats, four-zone climate control, 380 W Meridian™ Sound System and configurable interior mood lighting (with 10 colours) are some of its other features.

Booking of the F-Pace are open and deliveries will commence by end of this month. This launch comes close on the heels of the launch of all-new Discovery in end of October. Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover brought down the entry price of the Discovery by Rs 30 lakh to Rs 71.38 lakh as it introduced a petrol engine to the line-up.

With the next launch of being the Range Rover Velar and a ramp up in supplies of the existing models, including the newly launched models, Jaguar Land Rover is confident of closely the year with a market share of 14 percent behind Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW.

All the three German luxury giants have built a strong portfolio of locally assembled models which comprises more than half of their total available portfolio for sale in India.