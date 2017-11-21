Is this the new 2018 Hyundai Santro? Test model that matches iconic car's design spotted

An image of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro has surfaced which shows that the car may have the ‘tallboy’ design similar to the original Santro.

The South Korean company has been working on the model for quite a while now. Following the lukewarm response to the Hyundai Eon, the comeback of the model which established Hyundai in the Indian market was imminent.

The car is expected to be revealed to the world at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo or Delhi Motor Show. It will compete against the likes of Renault Kwid.

The leaked image, first published on Rushlane, shows a camouflaged test car which does not reveal much except that apart from its characteristic 'tallboy' design, windows get large glass panels and the rear window and C-pillar even look slightly similar to the Hyundai i10's.

The picture also shows that the car is running wheel caps on steel rims and not alloy wheels, which is a testament to the 'low cost' idea.

According to our sister publication, Overdrive, new Hyundai Santro is expected to be powered by 800cc and 1.0-litre petrol engines which is pretty much the norm in the segment.

Hyundai can also offer AMT versions of the car as well. It is also expected that the new Hyundai will be priced in the Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh range.