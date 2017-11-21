App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAuto
Nov 21, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is this the new 2018 Hyundai Santro? Test model that matches iconic car's design spotted

The car is expected to be revealed to the world at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo or Delhi Motor Show. The car will compete against the likes of Renault Kwid

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An image of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro has surfaced which shows that the car may have the ‘tallboy’ design similar to the original Santro.

The South Korean company has been working on the model for quite a while now. Following the lukewarm response to the Hyundai Eon, the comeback of the model which established Hyundai in the Indian market was imminent.

The car is expected to be revealed to the world at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo or Delhi Motor Show. It will compete against the likes of Renault Kwid.

The leaked image, first published on Rushlane, shows a camouflaged test car which does not reveal much except that apart from its characteristic 'tallboy' design, windows get large glass panels and the rear window and C-pillar even look slightly similar to the  Hyundai i10's.

related news

2018-hyundai-santro-spied-750x430

Source: Rushlane

The picture also shows that the car is running wheel caps on steel rims and not alloy wheels, which is a testament to the 'low cost' idea.

According to our sister publication, Overdrive, new Hyundai Santro is expected to be powered by 800cc and 1.0-litre petrol engines which is pretty much the norm in the segment.

Hyundai can also offer AMT versions of the car as well. It is also expected that the new Hyundai will be priced in the Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh range.

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Hyundai

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.