Hyundai scraps plans of launching hybrid sedan Ioniq in India

Hyundai’s petrol electric hybrid sedan Ioniq will not be coming to India next year as the Korean company feels that high taxes on hybrid cars have rendered them impractical.

Hybrid cars, which are partially powered by an electric motor and a conventional petrol or diesel engine, attracts 43 percent duty under Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. While they do help improve fuel efficiency they are not as clean emission cars as electric vehicles.

Fully electric vehicles, something which the government is pushing hard to promote, are charged a duty of just 12 percent. Existing hybrid cars have seen a spike in price following increase in duties.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, for instance, had to raise prices of the mild hybrid versions of the Ciaz and Ertiga by about Rs 80,000. Both cars continue to receive an incentive of Rs 13,000 from the government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles.

Sources say that looking at the way demand for hybrids have taken a knock following implementation of GST Hyundai has decided against bringing the car to the Indian market.

According to Maruti’s Chief Financial Officer Ajay Seth the hybrid version of the Ciaz contributed 32 percent of total Ciaz sales for the second quarter compared to 70 percent a year ago. For Ertiga demand for the hybrid variant dipped to 50 percent from 70 percent during the same period.

World’s largest selling hybrid, Toyota Prius, saw a spike in price under GST. The sedan now sells at Rs 44 lakh compared to Rs 39 lakh earlier. While the Prius is a fully imported model the Hyundai Ioniq was planned to be manufactured in India to keep costs down and make the car more attractively priced. Internationally, the Prius and Ioniq compete against each other. Toyota also retails the hybrid version of the Camry sedan at Rs 37.22 lakh.

Hyundai has decided to focus more on providing an electric mobility solution to the Indian market over the long term. In fact of the eight models promised by the company for India till 2020 at least one will be an all-electric car.

Companies like Maruti Suzuki believed that hybrids are considered to be the bridge between fossil fuel driven car and fully electric cars. But to promote the ecosystem of electric cars only in India the government has junked the idea of hybrids in favour of electric.