App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAuto
Nov 30, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai scraps plans of launching hybrid sedan Ioniq in India

Hyundai’s petrol electric hybrid sedan Ioniq will not be coming to India next year as the Korean company feels that high taxes on hybrid cars have rendered them impractical.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hyundai’s petrol electric hybrid sedan Ioniq will not be coming to India next year as the Korean company feels that high taxes on hybrid cars have rendered them impractical.

Hybrid cars, which are partially powered by an electric motor and a conventional petrol or diesel engine, attracts 43 percent duty under Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. While they do help improve fuel efficiency they are not as clean emission cars as electric vehicles.

Fully electric vehicles, something which the government is pushing hard to promote, are charged a duty of just 12 percent. Existing hybrid cars have seen a spike in price following increase in duties.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, for instance, had to raise prices of the mild hybrid versions of the Ciaz and Ertiga by about Rs 80,000. Both cars continue to receive an incentive of Rs 13,000 from the government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles.

related news

ioniq-plug-in-hybrid-gallery-parnoramic-front-interior-passenger-viewpoint-pc

Sources say that looking at the way demand for hybrids have taken a knock following implementation of GST Hyundai has decided against bringing the car to the Indian market.

According to Maruti’s Chief Financial Officer Ajay Seth the hybrid version of the Ciaz contributed 32 percent of total Ciaz sales for the second quarter compared to 70 percent a year ago. For Ertiga demand for the hybrid variant dipped to 50 percent from 70 percent during the same period.

World’s largest selling hybrid, Toyota Prius, saw a spike in price under GST. The sedan now sells at Rs 44 lakh compared to Rs 39 lakh earlier. While the Prius is a fully imported model the Hyundai Ioniq was planned to be manufactured in India to keep costs down and make the car more attractively priced. Internationally, the Prius and Ioniq compete against each other. Toyota also retails the hybrid version of the Camry sedan at Rs 37.22 lakh.

Hyundai has decided to focus more on providing an electric mobility solution to the Indian market over the long term. In fact of the eight models promised by the company for India till 2020 at least one will be an all-electric car.

Companies like Maruti Suzuki believed that hybrids are considered to be the bridge between fossil fuel driven car and fully electric cars. But to promote the ecosystem of electric cars only in India the government has junked the idea of hybrids in favour of electric.

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.