Nov 28, 2017 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai may launch its hybrid sedan Ioniq next year in India; price expected to be around Rs 25 lakh

Hyundai is likely to sell the model in India at around Rs 25 lakh, which is quite low in comparison with hybrid cars available in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai could launch its hybrid sedan model, the Hyundai Ioniq into the Indian market. The model, which is likely to be launched next year, expectedly during the 2018 Auto Expo, will compete to capture the hybrid car market in the country.

The model, which has been available in the international market in three variants i.e. electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid, will likely be available only in its hybrid variant in India.

As per a report by  Overdrive, the company is looking at assembling the model domestically instead of importing CBUs (Completely build Units).This is seen as a part of Hyundai’s strategy to make the car less expensive than its rivals by pricing the car in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. This is reportedly in line with the statement made by YK Koo, managing director of Hyundai Motor India, that only way to make hybrids successful in India is by bringing higher levels of localisation.

The model is powered by a 1.6-litre Kappa 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine that is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission generating 105 PS of power and 148 Nm of torque. It also comes with an electric motor that is powered by a Lithium-ion polymer battery having 1.56kWh capacity that generates 32 PS of power and 169 Nm of torque.

With other hybrid brands in India such as the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Toyota Prius costing around Rs 40 lakh, the company is expecting to sell at least 100 units every month. With a history of having sold over 30,000 units globally since its introduction last year and a very competitive price, the Hyundai's Ioniq could well become a game changer in the hybrid car market in India.

