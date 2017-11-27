Here's a first look Indian Motorcycles' Scout Bobber priced at Rs 12.99 lakh

American motorcycle brand Indian has finally launched the Scout Bobber after a two-month delay, and from looks, it appears a stripped-down variant of the predecessor with few mechanical changes as well.

Priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the butch looking Indian Scout Bobber was first revealed in July 2017 and for India, has opted for a raw-looking design instead of the classic cruiser look of a standard Scout.

This is the third model from Indian in the Scout line-up with the Indian Scout priced at Rs 12.87 lakh and the Scout Sixty priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Polaris India (of which Indian Motorcycles is a division) Country Head and Managing Director Pankaj Dubey said the Scout Bobber has been one of the most awaited motorcycles from the Indian line-up.

"I am confident that this motorcycle will attract a good number of customers and will maintain the legacy of Indian Motorcycle with its powerful performance," he said.

The Indian Scout Bobber is a stripped down and more rugged version of its retro style motorcycle Scout and comes with a lower rear suspension that gives it an interesting twist compared to its predecessor.

The 2018 Indian Scout Bobber has tracker-style handlebars while the position of the footpegs has been pushed back slightly, changing the seating arrangement.

Chopped fenders in classic Bobber style with a side-mounted plate

The Indian Scout Bobber comes with a tank badge

Indian has also added blacked-out wheels that run on knobby tyres for the Indian Scout Bobber and the front of the bike has got new telescopic forks.

There is also a new black headlight nacelle and vented exhaust shields. To make it more distinct compared to a regular model, the Indian Scout Bobber gets a black speedometer, exhaust along with chopped front and rear fenders.

The 1,131cc liquid cooled 100 PS/97.7 Nm motor powers the bike along with a six-speed transmission has been left unchanged from the Scout.

It gets two-tone genuine leather Bobber seat and a new fuel tank badge that makes it look different from the regular one.

Company dealerships have begun accepting orders for a token of Rs 50,000, says several media reports.

The bike will be brought to India as a completely-built-unit (CBU).

The Indian Scout Bobber will likely be going up against the likes of the Harley Davidson Street Bob and against the Triumph Street Bobber.

The bike will be made available red, thunder black, thunder black smoke, star silver smoke and bronze smoke.

