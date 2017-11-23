App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAuto
Nov 23, 2017 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fiat to recall 1200 Jeep Compasses in India over airbag issue

The number of affected Jeep Compass SUVs is expected to be less than one percent of the total recall population.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Jeep Compass is going to get costlier by more than Rs 1,50,00
Jeep Compass is going to get costlier by more than Rs 1,50,00

Fiat Chrysler Automotive India will recall about 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles that have been retailed to customers already for replacement of the front passenger air bag.

The recall is part of a wider recall announced by Fiat Chrysler in the US totalling more than 8,000 cars. Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler had also announced a recall of 1,48,000 Jeeps in China.

A supplier has advised FCA that, during its airbag module assembly process, loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules.

related news

The number of affected Jeep Compass SUVs is expected to be less than one percent of the total recall population.

"However, should such a vehicle be subject to an impact that causes the front passenger airbag to deploy, loose fasteners may pose a hazard. Thus, FCA India will replace the passenger airbag on an estimated 1,200 Jeep Compass SUVs to eliminate this concern,"a company release said.

FCA India said it is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints. Nevertheless, customers whose vehicles are in the affected range are advised to refrain from using the front passenger seat until the situation is remedied, the statement added.

In the coming week, FCA India and their authorized dealers will directly contact customers whose Jeep Compass SUVs require a front passenger air bag replacement, and confirm appointments at authorized workshops. This replacement exercise will be carried out at no cost to customers.

Fiat launched the Jeep Compass in India in July at a aggressive price tag of Rs 14.95 lakh. The SUV is a runaway hit selling more than 2000 every month.

tags #Auto #Business

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.