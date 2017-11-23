Fiat to recall 1200 Jeep Compasses in India over airbag issue

Jeep Compass is going to get costlier by more than Rs 1,50,00

Fiat Chrysler Automotive India will recall about 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles that have been retailed to customers already for replacement of the front passenger air bag.

The recall is part of a wider recall announced by Fiat Chrysler in the US totalling more than 8,000 cars. Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler had also announced a recall of 1,48,000 Jeeps in China.

A supplier has advised FCA that, during its airbag module assembly process, loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules.

The number of affected Jeep Compass SUVs is expected to be less than one percent of the total recall population.

"However, should such a vehicle be subject to an impact that causes the front passenger airbag to deploy, loose fasteners may pose a hazard. Thus, FCA India will replace the passenger airbag on an estimated 1,200 Jeep Compass SUVs to eliminate this concern,"a company release said.

FCA India said it is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints. Nevertheless, customers whose vehicles are in the affected range are advised to refrain from using the front passenger seat until the situation is remedied, the statement added.

In the coming week, FCA India and their authorized dealers will directly contact customers whose Jeep Compass SUVs require a front passenger air bag replacement, and confirm appointments at authorized workshops. This replacement exercise will be carried out at no cost to customers.

Fiat launched the Jeep Compass in India in July at a aggressive price tag of Rs 14.95 lakh. The SUV is a runaway hit selling more than 2000 every month.