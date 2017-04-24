App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 24, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Auto makers may move SC seeking 3-month extension to liquidate BS-3 stock: Sources

Commerical vehicle makers have roughly 30,000 units lying unsold, which could lead to a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore, said sources. Half of the unsold inventory (around 15,000) is with Tata Motors.

Auto makers may move SC seeking 3-month extension to liquidate BS-3 stock: Sources

Industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures) is likely to file a caveat in Supreme Court Monday seeking relief on the BS-3 (Bharat Stage-III) vehicle ban, CNBC-TV18 reported.

SIAM will be asking for a three month extension for liquidating the old BS-3 stock.

Among the automobile manufacturers who plan to move the Supreme Court are Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and M&M. They account for 95 percent of the CV market.

Commercial vehicle makers have roughly 30,000 units lying unsold, which could lead to a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore, according to sources. Half of the unsold inventory (around 15,000) is with Tata Motors.

Ashok Leyland had confirmed that 10,664 units of its commercial vehicles were impacted by the Supreme Court ban on BS-3 vehicles, but the financial hit will be minimal as the affected engines would be upgraded for after-market sales.

The Hinduja flagship firm said the BS-3 engines would be upgraded to BS-4 standard using its new intelligent exhaust gas recirculation (iEGR) technology.

On March 29, the Supreme Court had declined to postpone the ban on sale of BS-3 vehicles from April 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #BS 3 #Tata Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.