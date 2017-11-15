App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 15, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull says government aims to legalise same-sex marriage by year-end

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday 61.6 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of same-sex marriage. A total of 38.4 percent were opposed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday his government will seek to pass legislation to legalise same-sex marriage by the end of the year after a majority of voters supported the move in a non-compulsory survey.



"The Australian people have tasked us to get this done. This year, before Christmas - that must be our commitment," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

