Dec 20, 2016, 10.50 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
USFDA has issued notice to the Hyderabad unit of Aurobindo Pharma and calming the nerves of the investors Surajit Pal of Prabhudas Lilladher says that it is a non-event and there is no need to worry.
Aurobindos Hyd unit getting form 483 a non-event: Surajit Pal
Surajit Pal (more)
Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
