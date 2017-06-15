App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 15, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for oral suspension

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Sevelamer Carbonate oral suspension, 0.8 gm and 2.4 gm, the drug maker said in a BSE filing today.

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for oral suspension

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma has received USFDA nod to make oral suspension used for controlling serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Sevelamer Carbonate oral suspension, 0.8 gm and 2.4 gm, the drug maker said in a BSE filing today.

The company's drug is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Genzyme's Renvela oral suspension, it added.

Sevelamer Carbonate oral suspension is indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

According to IMS April 2017 data, the approved product has an estimated market size of USD 140 million, the company said.

"This is the 116th ANDA (including 19 tentative approvals) to be approved out of Unit VII formulation facility in Hyderabad, India used for manufacturing oral products," Aurobindo Pharma added.

Shares of the company were trading 5.47 per cent higher at Rs 637.45 apiece on BSE.

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #BSE #Business #USFDA

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.