Aurobindo Pharma buys Portugal-based Generics for 135 mn euros

, India’s fourth largest drug maker by sales on Saturday said it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Portugal-based from private equity firm Partners for 135 million euros in an all cash deal.Generis is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in Portugal with sales of 64.8 million euros in 2016.“The total consideration for the acquisition is 135 million euros. The acquisition includes the manufacturing facility in , , which has the capacity to manufacture 1.2 billion tablets annually,” Aurobindo said in a statement.Aurobindo will not assume any debt as part of this acquisition.“Closing of the transaction is conditional on obtaining necessary approvals from Portuguese authorities,” the company added.Aurobindo said it estimates that the net sales for the acquired business will be approximately 72 million euros in 2017, compared to 64.8 million euros in 2016 and adjusted EBITDA estimate for 2016 is 12.7 million euros, which is projected to improve to 15.8 million in 2017.The deal consolidates Aurobindo's footprint in Portugal, and make it number one in the Portuguese generic pharma market, and will have the largest generic product portfolio consisting of 271 products across therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, CNS, anti-infectives and genito-urinary systems, Aurobindo said.Aurobindo has been steadily expanding its European footprint since 2006, via acquisitions across several key markets, most notably in 2014 with the acquisition of Actavis's commercial operations in seven Western European countries. The acquisition of Generis, builds upon an already successful growth strategy.“Synergies from Aurobindo's vertical integration and pipeline breadth, improvement in Amadora plant capacity utilization by servicing both local and an markets, and advantages from being the number one generic group in Portugal, are expected to be 2 million euros in 2018, 5 million euros in 2019 and expected to improve further thereon,” the company said.The combined entity will benefit from a robust pipeline covering all major molecules coming off-patent in the next five-years.“The acquisition includes a state of the art manufacturing facility based in Portugal, which will allow us to better serve both the local Portuguese market and the broader European market, particularly with regard to small volume products and also to meet timelines for low lead time tenders,” said V Muralidharan, senior vice president, European operations for Aurobindo.“This acqusition, couples with our past acquisition activity, underlines our committment to focus on growth initiatives in European markets, and will be a key driver of growth for the future. Given our past experience, we expect a seamless integration of Generis with the rest of the company,” Muralidharan added.Campos Ferreira, Sa Carneiro & Associados, Portugal acted as the legal adviser to Aurobindo. Grant Thornton India LLP acted as the financial due dilligence adviser to Aurobding. Jefferies International Ltd acted as the financial adviser to Magnum Capital Partners. Garrigues acted as the legal adviser to Magnum Capial Partners.Valued of 3.45 billion euros, the Portugal pharmaceutical market continued to remain flat in 2016. With an economic slowdown and an ageing population, as with many European countries – Portugal has been trying to cut down healthcare expenditure costs and advocating use of low cost generic drugs over high cost branded ones.The Portuguese Pharmacies Association and the Ministry of Health have entered into an agreement to set an objective of a 60 percent market share for generic medicines.For Aurobindo the Europe push comes amid Aurobindo’s successful turnaround of the money-losing Western European commercial operations of Irish drug maker Actavis Plc, which it bought for 30 million euros in 2014.Aurobindo ended 2015-16 Rs 13,896 crore revenue, of which Europe contributed about 23 percent — Rs 3,130 crore.Aurobindo was also in the race to acquire Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s UK assets, but was outbid by Ahmedabad-based Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Aurobindo has shareholder approval to raise Rs 2,100 crore through a sale of shares, which it intends to use for acquisitions.Analysts say buyouts in Europe makes sense as Aurobindo has been building dedicated plants in India to source drugs for its Western European generics business.The company is spending about Rs 900 crore as part of its capital expansion—that includes an oral finished dosage facility for European markets in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.