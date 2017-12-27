App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 27, 2017 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo gets USFDA nod for Fondaparinux Sodium injection

The approval by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for multiple strengths of Fondaparinux Sodium injection of 2.5 mg/0.5 mL, 5 mg/0.4 mL, 7.5 mg/0.6 mL, and 10 mg/0.8 mL single-dose prefilled syringes, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representational purposes
Picture for representational purposes
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market its generic version of Fondaparinux Sodium injection used to prevent deep vein thrombosis.

The approval by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for multiple strengths of Fondaparinux Sodium injection of 2.5 mg/0.5 mL, 5 mg/0.4 mL, 7.5 mg/0.6 mL, and 10 mg/0.8 mL single-dose prefilled syringes, the company said in a statement.

"The product will be launched in January 2018," it added.

The approved ANDA is a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Arixtra Injection of Mylan Ireland, it said.

Citing IMS data, the company said the injection has an estimated market size of USD 73 million for the 12 months ended October 2017. "This is the 52nd ANDA (including 2 tentative approvals) to be approved out of Unit IV formulation facility in Hyderabad, India used for manufacturing general injectable and ophthalmic products," the company said.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading at Rs 697.85 apiece, up 2.03 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #Companies #USFDA

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.