Audi marks forays into electric car segment by trolling Elon Musk's Tesla

In its latest advertisement billboard which appeared in Germany, Audi has taken a potshot on electric car maker Tesla. The billboard displays its new model e-tron with the caption “Musk-Have”— a play on Tesla Motors boss Elon Musk’s name.

Audi is introducing its new model e-tron Quattro which would compete with other cars in the all-electric car segment, including Tesla, which is a major player in the segment.

It is not new for carmakers, especially Audi, to take potshots at each other. In the highly competitive luxury car segment, Audi’s advertising team is known to come up with witty and entertaining advertising campaigns, often taking swipes at other competitors.

A few years back, Audi had taken a dig at BMW in a series of ads. BMW, which was sponsoring a chess tournament, was teased by Audi’s ad for its A4 model, with text “Your move, BMW” on a billboard. BMW fired back with another billboard next to the Audi’s with “Checkmate” written over it beside a shot of its 3-series model.

This ad war went for a long time with each company trying to get the better of the others.

Beside them, fellow carmarkers BMW and Mercedes-Benz are also famous for their rivalries in the advertising market.