App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 18, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Audi launches new version of Q5 at Rs 53.25 lakh

"With a lighter body, a while new design language and a host of new infotainment and innovative features, the all new Audi Q5 us the best vehicle available for our customers who want to enjoy driving whether it is on or off the road," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury carmaker Audi today launched an all new version of its premium SUV Q5 priced at Rs 53.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model would be available in two variants priced at Rs 53.25 lakh and Rs 57.6 lakh.

"With a lighter body, a while new design language and a host of new infotainment and innovative features, the all new Audi Q5 us the best vehicle available for our customers who want to enjoy driving whether it is on or off the road," Audi India Head Rahil Ansari told reporters here.

The second generation Q5 now comes with enhanced fuel efficiency, more power aided by reduction in overall weight of the vehicle.

Powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, the SUV can attain a top speed of 218 km/h and delivers a mileage of 17.01 km per litre.

The vehicle also comes with features like seven speed transmission, hill descent assist and three zone automatic air conditioning, 8 airbags and adaptive suspension with damper control.

Audi has sold over 16 lakh units of the model globally till date.

tags #Audi #Business #Companies

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.