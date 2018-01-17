Astra Microwave: A well-positioned soldier waiting for the night to get over

Defence as a sector is on a roll. Apollo Micro Systems’ recently-concluded IPO was oversubscribed 248.5 times and even more recently, the owner of Lakhi Group and one of India’s biggest diamond traders Dilipkumar Lakhi bought close to 1 percent stake or 8.7 lakh shares in Astra Micro.

Astra Microwave has almost three decades of experience in designing and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, and sub-systems finding applications in defence, space and civil communication systems.

The company, whose growth depends on tier-1 suppliers, particularly the defence PSUs, has suffered in the past as a result of slow awarding of new orders.

The slow ordering, especially for Akash Missiles, led to a lower order-book-to-sales ratio of 1.2 in FY17, as against 4.5 times in FY13 and 2 times in FY14. In the first half of the current fiscal year, the company reported a mere 13 percent growth in profits and a 27 percent decline in sales.

Delays causing lower growth

While there are short-term hiccups relating to the delay in finalising some of India’s large flagship programmes such as Akash Missiles and Pinaka Rocket Systems, the company seems to have the right mix of ingredients and should be able to reap benefits as and when the market improves.

Over the three decades it has been in existence for, Astra Microwave has created a strong position for itself in the defence market, which is known to have very high entry barriers.

The company also has long-standing relationships with other companies like Bharat Electronics, DRDO and Bharat Dynamics. It has worked on the prestigious Akash Missiles programme under the stringent procurement and approval environment.

Right ingredients

Structurally, Astra Micro is making good efforts to tap opportunities in the defence sector. Its recent joint venture with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems for making tactical radio communication and electronic intelligence warfare systems is yet to start bearing fruit.

Astra has built huge R&D capability and capacities at a time when the market is just opening for the domestic defence players. To put this in perspective, the company recently commissioned its second R&D facility in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 62 crore, which is aimed at increasing its offerings and enhancing its capabilities.

Today, apart from its strong technical capabilities, the company is sitting on huge under-utilised assets. One apparent example of this is the increase in capital employed, which doubled to Rs 591 crore in FY17 compared to Rs 302 crore in FY14.

Importantly, during this period, the company's sales fell from Rs 544 crore in FY14 to Rs 452 crore in FY17. As the market recovers and awarding of new projects gather pace, companies like Astra Micro could have huge operating leverage leading to higher profitability.

In the last fiscal the company made return on capital of mere 15 percent as against 30 percent return on capital in FY14.

Valuations

Since the company's earnings have been subdued for some time now, it would be prudent to value Astra Micro on the basis of other relevant metrics.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,050 crore, which is around 2.3 times its net worth and 2 times its FY17 sales. Valuations are quite reasonable considering the market positioning, R&D capabilities, low debt and huge under-utilised assets that the company has in an industry that is expected to get big opportunities.

However the re-rating of valuations will depend on the pace of earnings growth and awarding of projects in the segment the company operates in.