App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2017 11:06 AM IST

Asian spot LNG prices edge up on slightly tighter market

Spot price for May delivery of LNG in Asia rose by 10 cents to USD 5.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as seasonal tightness supported the market.

Asian spot LNG prices edge up on slightly tighter market

Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.

Spot price for May delivery of LNG in Asia rose by 10 cents to USD 5.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as seasonal tightness supported the market.

Trading data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that global LNG supplies have dipped slightly below demand, although analysts said that this was likely only a temporary effect as several production units go into maintenance following the end of the northern hemisphere's peak demand winter heating season.

Neil Beveridge, senior oil and gas analyst at AB Bernstein in Hong Kong, said the "market was tight over the winter period (strong China demand and outages), and you could see that in the spot price", but he added that prices would likely soften soon "with the seasonal demand downturn."

LNG markets are undergoing fundamental changes, as a growing number of supplies are coming to market, forcing producers to offer their buyers more flexible terms in order to retain market share.

Following months of rising pressure from big buyers in Japan, South Korea and China, major producers including Royal Dutch Shell, Woodside Petroleum, and BP said at an industry event in Japan this week that they would allow more supply flexibility in future contracts.

With supplies expected to outstrip demand in the coming years, many producers are expected to sell excess cargoes into the spot market, while more contract flexibility means that utilities may also start selling more LNG into the spot market.

Some producers are warning that the current glut will end in the early 2020s due to a lack in investment because of low prices.

Despite this, there are signs that investment into new production that would hit the market in the early 2020s is picking up again.

Qatar said this week that it has lifted a self-imposed ban on development of the world's biggest natural gas field, ending a 12-year moratorium as the world's top LNG exporter looks to see off an expected rise in competition.

Italy's ENI said this week that it was "very close" to making a final investment decision on the Coral floating LNG project in Mozambique, with start-up expected around 2022.

In a similar development, Japan's Mitsui & Co expects a final investment decision on the US Anadarko-led offshore LNG project, also in Mozambique, in April-June 2018, four months later than expected.

tags #Asia #Asian spot LNG prices #Eikon #investment #Mitsui & Co #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.