May 11, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI
May 11, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 282.73 crore project in Jharkhand

"The company is in receipt of Letters of Intent from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (JBVNL), for the projects viz. execution of urban electrification works for Ranchi and Medininagar towns in the state of Jharkhand and electric supply area covering 12 towns in Jharkhand under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS)," Ashoka Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd today said it has bagged Rs 282.73 crore project from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd for urban electrification works in Jharkhand.

IPDS is the flagship programme of the Government of India, Ministry of Power, and funded by Power Finance Corporation.

It further said: "The aggregate value of the work is Rs 282.73 crore."

The company is a leading highway developer in the country with portfolio of over 28 public private partnership projects.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon were trading 2.43 per cent higher at Rs 212.90 on BSE.

