Ashok Leyland sales fall 12% in December but grows 1% in 9MFY17

India's second largest commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland said it sold 10,731 units in the month of December, registering a 12 percent degrowth compared with 12,154 units sold in year-ago period. However, on month-on-month basis, the sales growth was 12 percent.
Jan 02, 2017, 01.36 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's second largest commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland said it sold 10,731 units in the month of December, registering a 12 percent degrowth compared with 12,154 units sold in year-ago period. However, on month-on-month basis, the sales growth was 12 percent.

Sales were much better-than-expected. Motilal Oswal had estimated a 28 percent drop in sales to 8,700 units for the month.

Medium & heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) sales declined 9 percent year-on-year to 8,782 units and light commercial vehicle sales dropped 20 percent to 1,949 units in the month gone by.

For the nine months period ending December 2016, sales increased 1 percent to 97,445 units compared to year-ago period. LCV sales grew by 4 percent and MHCV 0.2 percent.

At 12:37 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 80.50, up Rs 0.40, or 0.50 percent on the BSE.

Tags  Ashok Leyland Sales

