App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland posts healthy sales growth of 25% in August, ahead of estimates

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew by 29 percent year-on-year to 10,567 units and light commercial vehicle sales increased 14 percent to 3,067 units in August.

Ashok Leyland posts healthy sales growth of 25% in August, ahead of estimates

Moneycontrol News

Ashok Leyland has reported healthy sales growth in August, the second month for goods & services tax that implemented from July 1.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 13,634 units in month gone by, a growth of 25 percent compared with 10,897 units sold in same month last year.

Sales data was much ahead of estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated sales at 12,000 units for the month.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew by 29 percent year-on-year to 10,567 units and light commercial vehicle sales increased 14 percent to 3,067 units in August.

At 11:16 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 112.05, up Rs 5.00, or 4.67 percent on the BSE.

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.