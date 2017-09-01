Ashok Leyland posts healthy sales growth of 25% in August, ahead of estimates
Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew by 29 percent year-on-year to 10,567 units and light commercial vehicle sales increased 14 percent to 3,067 units in August.
Moneycontrol News
Ashok Leyland has reported healthy sales growth in August, the second month for goods & services tax that implemented from July 1.
The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 13,634 units in month gone by, a growth of 25 percent compared with 10,897 units sold in same month last year.
Sales data was much ahead of estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated sales at 12,000 units for the month.
At 11:16 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 112.05, up Rs 5.00, or 4.67 percent on the BSE.