Ashok Leyland posts healthy sales growth of 25% in August, ahead of estimates

Moneycontrol News

Ashok Leyland has reported healthy sales growth in August, the second month for goods & services tax that implemented from July 1.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 13,634 units in month gone by, a growth of 25 percent compared with 10,897 units sold in same month last year.

Sales data was much ahead of estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimated sales at 12,000 units for the month.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew by 29 percent year-on-year to 10,567 units and light commercial vehicle sales increased 14 percent to 3,067 units in August.

At 11:16 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 112.05, up Rs 5.00, or 4.67 percent on the BSE.