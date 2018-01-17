App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 17, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland, Phinergy to partner for electric CV programme

The envisaged partnership intends to provide varying energy management solutions to customers, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland today said it has signed a letter of intent with Israel's Phinergy for electric commercial vehicles.

The envisaged partnership intends to provide varying energy management solutions to customers, the company said in a BSE filing.

"Ashok Leyland and Phinergy will work towards the adaptation of unique, competitive and sustainable solutions for high-energy applications in commercial vehicles," it said.

Ashok Leyland Head EV and eMobility Solutions, Karthick Athmanathan said as the electric vehicle (EV) market evolves in India, the company is committed to developing differentiated solutions for its customers and help them stay competitive.

related news

"We see a good potential for Phinergy's technology in India. This will add further to our various portfolios for commercial EVs, where we are committed to offering our customers competitive solutions with various cutting edge technology," he added.

Athmanathan further said over the next few months the company would develop the first few prototypes and trial pilots on different platforms in order to better tune Phinergy's offering for various commercial vehicle (CV) applications.

Phinergy CEO Aviv Tzidon said the company's high technology solution would help Indian customers keep costs low while addressing range anxiety and reliability.

"We look forward to rapidly developing our offering and scaling up operations for CV applications in India with Ashok Leyland, with whom we have worked closely over the last year," he added.

Phinergy is a leader in development of clean and high energy-density systems based on metal-air technology.

tags #Ashok Leyland #automobile #Business #Companies #electric commercial vehicles

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.