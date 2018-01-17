Ashok Leyland, Phinergy to partner for electric CV programme

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland today said it has signed a letter of intent with Israel's Phinergy for electric commercial vehicles.

The envisaged partnership intends to provide varying energy management solutions to customers, the company said in a BSE filing.

"Ashok Leyland and Phinergy will work towards the adaptation of unique, competitive and sustainable solutions for high-energy applications in commercial vehicles," it said.

Ashok Leyland Head EV and eMobility Solutions, Karthick Athmanathan said as the electric vehicle (EV) market evolves in India, the company is committed to developing differentiated solutions for its customers and help them stay competitive.

"We see a good potential for Phinergy's technology in India. This will add further to our various portfolios for commercial EVs, where we are committed to offering our customers competitive solutions with various cutting edge technology," he added.

Athmanathan further said over the next few months the company would develop the first few prototypes and trial pilots on different platforms in order to better tune Phinergy's offering for various commercial vehicle (CV) applications.

Phinergy CEO Aviv Tzidon said the company's high technology solution would help Indian customers keep costs low while addressing range anxiety and reliability.

"We look forward to rapidly developing our offering and scaling up operations for CV applications in India with Ashok Leyland, with whom we have worked closely over the last year," he added.

Phinergy is a leader in development of clean and high energy-density systems based on metal-air technology.