App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 01, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland November sales beat estimates, increase smartly by 51% on strong MHCV growth

Ashok Lyeland said medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew sharply by 54 percent year-on-year to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales increased 44 percent to 3,819 units in month gone by.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashok Leyland's November sales surpassed analyst estimates on Friday, showing a massive 51 percent growth YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017, increased from 9,574 units sold in year-ago and much higher compared with a CNBC-TV18 poll of 12,026 units.

Ashok Lyeland said medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew sharply by 54 percent year-on-year to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales increased 44 percent to 3,819 units in month gone by.

At 11:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 122.00, up Rs 4.05, or 3.43 percent on the BSE.

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.