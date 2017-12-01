Ashok Leyland November sales beat estimates, increase smartly by 51% on strong MHCV growth

Ashok Leyland's November sales surpassed analyst estimates on Friday, showing a massive 51 percent growth YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017, increased from 9,574 units sold in year-ago and much higher compared with a CNBC-TV18 poll of 12,026 units.

Ashok Lyeland said medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew sharply by 54 percent year-on-year to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales increased 44 percent to 3,819 units in month gone by.

At 11:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 122.00, up Rs 4.05, or 3.43 percent on the BSE.