Ashok Leyland May sales fall 8% to 9,071 units, shares lose nearly 5%

Moneycontrol News

Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland's sales in May dropped 8 percent to 9,071 units compared with 9,875 units sold in year-ago month.

It was largely impacted by subdued growth in medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales that declined 18 percent to 6,139 units from 7,469 units year-on-year.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker, however, sold 2,932 units of light commercial vehicle, higher up 22 percent over corresponding month of previous year.

Sales numbers were much lower than Nomura estimates of 10,000 units, which could be the reason for nearly 5 percent fall in stock price intraday Thursday.

At 12:33 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 90.35, down Rs 4.15, or 4.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar