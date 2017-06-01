App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 01, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland May sales fall 8% to 9,071 units, shares lose nearly 5%

Sales numbers were much lower than Nomura estimates of 10,000 units, which could be the reason for nearly 5 percent fall in stock price intraday Thursday.

Ashok Leyland May sales fall 8% to 9,071 units, shares lose nearly 5%

Moneycontrol News

Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland's sales in May dropped 8 percent to 9,071 units compared with 9,875 units sold in year-ago month.

It was largely impacted by subdued growth in medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales that declined 18 percent to 6,139 units from 7,469 units year-on-year.

The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker, however, sold 2,932 units of light commercial vehicle, higher up 22 percent over corresponding month of previous year.

Sales numbers were much lower than Nomura estimates of 10,000 units, which could be the reason for nearly 5 percent fall in stock price intraday Thursday.

At 12:33 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 90.35, down Rs 4.15, or 4.39 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.