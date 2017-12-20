App
Dec 19, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland launches two new trucks

The new vehicles also come with frontal crash protection, a feature that helps the trucks to absorb the impact of a head-on collision, thereby keeping the occupants of the vehicle safe in the eventuality of any untoward incident, the company said in a release.

 
 
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland today launched BS-IV emission norms-compliant Captain Haulage and 3718 Plus trucks with iEGR engines.

The new vehicles also come with frontal crash protection, a feature that helps the trucks to absorb the impact of a head-on collision, thereby keeping the occupants of the vehicle safe in the eventuality of any untoward incident, the company said in a release.

"As part of our strategy to further grow and strengthen our leadership, Captain Haulage and 3718 Plus (trucks) will play an important role," Ashok Leyland's president for global trucks, Anuj Kathuria said.

The competitive price point, higher fuel efficiency, more payload and heavy duty aggregates resulting in lower operating cost, maintenance cost,among others, all of this combined with the innovative iEGR (intelligent exhaust gas re-circulation) technology, will help reduce operating costs for customers and subsequent higher profitability, he said.

Captain Haulage Trucks are available in three GVW segments, 25T, 31T & 37T, and built for a wide number of applications such as market load, parcel, tankers, cement bulkers and containers.

The truck is specially designed to deliver higher uptime and faster turnaround time to meet the high productivity demands of the logistics industry, the release said. It is available in both AC and non AC versions.

The 3718 PLUS is latest addition in 37T segment which is one of the fastest growing segments in commercial vehicle industry, the release said, adding the vehicle offers an additional 10 percent fuel savings, 225 kgs of more payload and 10 per cent extra tyre life from new technology tyres, the company said.

Ashok Leyland also introduced Haulage Trucks with maintenance free hubs, with unitized wheel bearings, in which grease is packed for life and no periodical hub greasing, end play adjustment or bearing replacement are required, the release said.

Unitized wheel bearings are now available as an optional feature on 37T and 31T range and will expanded to other ranges progressively, the release added.

