Sep 04, 2017 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland launches Dost+

"With more than 1.7 lakh Dosts already serving in the markets today, this brand is already a runaway success for Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland launches Dost+

Ashok Leyland, a Hinduja Group company, today launched 'Dost+', an upgraded version of its light commercial vehicle Dost here.

Nitin Seth, President (LCV) Ashok Leyland, in a press conference said the new variant will address the needs of the upper end of small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment in the 2 to 3.5 tonne gross vehicle weight segment and has a payload capacity of 1.475 tonnes.

"With more than 1.7 lakh Dosts already serving in the markets today, this brand is already a runaway success for Ashok Leyland. With 'DOST+' joining the family, we are extending the trust and reliability of this brand to the upper segment of LCVs," Seth said.

Replying to a query, he said the company is working on left hand drive LCVs for the export markets.

#Ashok Leyland #Business

