Nov 16, 2017 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland inks pact to acquire more stake in HLFL

The company has entered into a share purchase and shareholder agreement with Everfin Holdings, shareholder of HLFL, for the acquisition of 2,04,92,676 shares of Rs 10 each constituting 4.68 percent share capital of HLFL at a price of Rs 110 per share, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland today said it has inked a pact with Everfin Holdings to buy an additional 5 percent stake in Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited (HLFL) for Rs 225.42 crore. The company has entered into a share purchase and shareholder agreement with Everfin Holdings, shareholder of HLFL, for the acquisition of 2,04,92,676 shares of Rs 10 each constituting 4.68 percent share capital of HLFL at a price of Rs 110 per share, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

"Consequent to the above, the company's shareholding in HLFL will increase from 57.22 percent to 61.9 percent," it added.

Ashok Leyland shares today ended 0.75 percent up at Rs 114.25 on the BSE.

