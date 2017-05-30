Ashok Leyland developing own technology to meet BS-VI standards

Leading automobile manufacturer Ashok Leyland is currently developing its own technology for meeting the BS-VI emmission norms that will come into force from 2020.

"We are developing our own technology for complying the BS-VI emmission norms required by 2020. It will be combination of SCR (selective catalytic reduction) and EGR (exhaust gas reduction) technologies", Anuj Kathuria, president of Global Trucks division told reporters today.

Kathuria said that as far as BS-IV was concerned, the company had not done away completely with the SCR technology vehicles. "We have developed the 'iEGR' technology which would both reduce nitrous oxide and particulate matters", he said.

Talking about the medium and heavy commercial vehicles division of the company, Kathuria said that Ashok Leyland was having 32 per cent market share in the domestic market and the number 12th player globally.

"In the global market, we want to be within top 10 in three years time", he said.

In the last financial year, he said that the company had gained 2.5 percent market share when the industry growth dipped by two per cent. Presently, the company is serving the export markets of UAE, SAARC, East and West Africa, and Bangladesh through satellite assembly plants set up abroad.

Kathuria said that the trucks division was contributing 75 percent of the company's overall revenue. "The company's policy was to grow the other business divisions in tandem with trucks", he said.