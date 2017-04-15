Asahi India Q4 PAT seen up 14.9% to Rs 34.9 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillaries sector. The brokerage house expects Asahi India to report net profit at 34.9 crore up 14.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 7.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 611.7 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.3 percent Q-o-Q (down 2.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 112.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.