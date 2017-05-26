App
May 26, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Asahi India Glass to invest Rs 500 cr on new plant in Gujarat

The investment is being made to primarily meet the automotive glass requirements of Suzuki's newly-established Hansalpur—based facility in Gujarat.

Asahi India Glass (AIS) today said it will invest up to Rs 500 crore on a new manufacturing plant at Mehsana in Gujarat.

The investment is being made to primarily meet the automotive glass requirements of Suzuki's newly-established Hansalpur—based facility in Gujarat.

"AIS will make an investment of up to Rs 500 crore in the facility in two phases, to be implemented in modules," the company said in a statement.

In the first phase, the plant will have capacities to produce one million laminated glasses and 1.2 million tempered glass sets per annum.

"Our symbiotic relationship with Maruti Suzuki India Limited will be further strengthened with this greenfield investment near Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant," AIS MD & CEO Sanjay Labroo said.

The plant will manufacture the entire range of value- added automotive glass products, he added.

"Our Gujarat plant will further add to the scale and flexibility of AIS in providing seamless supplies to customers across India," Labroo said.

AIS will continue with its expansion programmes, both greenfield and brownfield, to further strengthen its position as India's leading value-added and integrated glass company, he added.

Suzuki will supply vehicles and components exclusively to Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) from the Gujarat plant. India is the biggest market for Suzuki, which owns 56.2 per cent of MSI, which is the country's largest carmaker, controlling nearly half of the market.

