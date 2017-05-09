As Maruti Suzuki gets ready to unwrap Dzire, here is what the new sedan offers

On May 16 when Maruti Suzuki launches its new Dzire, it will be hoping that people upgrade to its latest offering. It claims to provide you all the reasons you need to make that switch. This is not the regular run-of-the-mill, mid-life, oh-so-common upgrade. Instead, with the exception of the brand name and the powertrain, most other things on the new Dzire are new. But how new is the all-new Dzire? Here is a detailed look at what the new sedan is packing in its arsenal.

Platform

Debuting in 2008 the Dzire in its nine-year journey only received cosmetic upgrades including a restyled exterior in 2012. But this time the company has used a new platform; that of another top-seller Baleno.

Built on a fifth generation B platform the Dzire is built using high tensile steel making it light weight to deliver better environmental performance and fuel efficiency. Compared to the outgoing model the new Dzire is lighter by 85 kg (petrol) and 105 kg (diesel).

Dimensions

The new Dzire is lower in height but wider than the outgoing one. Suzuki engineers in Japan, who have played a piviotal role in building the car, have paid attention to rear-seat occupants and have thus kept a large wheelbase, altering the seating position to give better shoulder and legroom.

Slight alteration in rear seating row has freed up an enormous boot space. From 320 litres the trunk space has been increased to 376 litre, not the best in the segment (Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor have bigger boot space) but allows for stashing of at least a couple of more small bags. It took four years for Suzuki engineers to develop this car.

Design & Styling

Usage of the new platform has allowed engineers to tinker with its looks as the front and rear exteriors get a massive overhaul. The head lights, front grille, and more detailed backward swooping sharp body lines give the car a fresh new muscular look. Though the chrome outlined front grille is not new to the automotive world it is new to Maruti Suzuki family.

According to Maruti Suzuki officials the most important change to the new Dzire lies in the rear. Designers were given the task of making the car look like a regular sedan and not a hatchback with a boot as was the case with the out-going model. This makes the new Dzire look slightly wider also thanks to the chrome strip running from end to end connecting the two tail lamps.

Powertrain

The new Dzire comes with the same but proven 1.2 litre VVT petrol engine and the 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine. On offer will also be the popular AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission in both petrol and diesel engine options (from V variant onwards).

While Maruti has not changed the power output for the new Dzire compared to the old one, a drop in overall weight of the car has led to an increase in the mileage of the new Dzire. In fact the new car will be the most fuel-efficient diesel car in India giving 28.4 kmpl (under test conditions).

Interiors

This third generation Dzire gets a major makeover to its interiors. Faux wood inserts on the dash board and steering wheel, two tone (beige and black) on the dash give the car a different look than the outgoing one.

Steering wheel gets a bottom flat version, again a first in the Maruti family. Besides adding to the style quotient this feature helps easy egress and ingress to the driver. Seats have been redesigned and are now slimmer than the earlier model. Head rests are also longer and less meaty.

Convenience

A large touch screen infotainment system dominates the interiors of the new model. The Smartphone Linkage Display Audio system allows seamless connectivity for smartphone users through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

Audio controls are mounted on the steering wheel. Rear occupants get dedicated air conditioning vents like the Hyundai Xcent along with a 12 volt power socket. Automatic climate control, power folding mirrors and push-button ignition are also offered. The company is offering satin chrome accentuation on instrument panel, gear knob, steering, doors, speedometer rings giving it a luxury feel. Of the eight variants on offer six will have AGS technology.

Safety

The sedan will come equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD across all its variants. An international safety standard – ISOFIX -- child restraint system comes as standard equipment across variants. The sedan meets all crash test norms even before the norms are formally launched in India.