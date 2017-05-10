As Chinese recovery slows, it's time to realign portfolios in metals

Moneycontrol Research

China, which consumes almost half of the world’s base metal production, is once again giving the shivers to shares of global metal companies. The BSE Metal Index has corrected almost 10 percent in last one month, as against the steady Sensex.

The Chinese industrial recovery slowed in April, with the Caixin Manufacturing PMI (a gauge of Chinese industrial activity) falling to 50.3, the lowest growth in the last seven months. The weakness is also reflected in Chinese trade data.

In April, the China’s commodities imports recorded 11.9 percent growth as against 20.3 percent in March. Similarly, in April exports growth more than halved to 8 percent as against 16.4 percent a month before. China’s import of key industrial metals such as copper tumbled by over 30 percent in March. Beginning March, LME copper prices have corrected by over 6 percent to current levels of USD 5,530 per tonne.

Is the tide turning against zinc?

The maximum losses have been recorded in zinc, in which prices corrected by almost 14 percent from the peak level of January on account of slowing demand for steel in China. Almost 60 percent of the world's zinc production is used by the steel and allied industries. As against a year-on-year growth of 4.6 percent in February, China’s steel production grew by a meagre 1.8 percent in March and is expected to shrink further in the month of April.

“Zinc is facing headwinds due to stagnating concentrate imports by China and speculation about the restart of 0.5 million tonne mine capacity by Glencore. China’s zinc concentrate imports peaked at 1.6 million tonnes in 2015 but has come down to 1 million tonnes per annum currently due to subdued (zinc) demand in China and a slight increase in local mine supply,” said Axis Capital.

As against a deficit of 22,300 tonnes in January 2017, the global zinc market entered into a surplus of 19,800 tonnes in February.

Companies like Hindustan Zinc, which derives close to 80 percent of its revenues from zinc and over 70 percent of EBITDA, will have a very high sensitivity to global zinc prices. The Street has already turned cautious as most of them believe that there could be more pain in the base metal prices, particularly zinc.

Is aluminum a safer bet?

Unlike zinc, aluminium is still well placed because of the balance in demand-supply. Recently, China announced that it will reduce its alumina and aluminium production in the coming months on environmental concerns. This comes at a time when demand growth is expected to be good. Recently, the world’s second largest aluminium producer Alcoa raised its demand growth estimates to 4-6 percent as against 3-5 percent in the past. This is also the reason why aluminium prices have been holding and have fallen less than copper and zinc. Aluminium, since its peak in March, has corrected by only 3.6 percent to USD 1,907 currently.

Nalco, which is a pure aluminium play, is better placed than peers like Hindalco, which is highly leveraged. Nalco is sitting on a huge cash pile, enabling it to better manage industrial cycles. That apart, it’s one of the low-cost producers in the world having fully integrated aluminium manufacturing operations. As against the average LME aluminium price of USD 1,495 per tonne in Q3FY17 and USD 1,848 per tonne in Q4FY17, prices even at current levels (USD 1,907) are better and expected to lead to higher earnings.

Will copper do better?

Copper, too, is going through a similar situation where 2017 is expected to be a deficit year for the industrial metal. A few of the global miners like BHP Billiton and others are facing production disruption. Industry estimates suggest close to 200,000 tonnes of copper production has been cut until mid-March. Recovery in industrial activities in China and the US is helping copper demand.

Copper is extensively used in industries such as engineering, electronics and others. China, which is the top exporter of electronics products in the world, imported 26.5 percent more copper in March compared to February. While copper could still remain a good bet, investors have limited choice. Vedanta, the largest player in this space, merely gets 30 percent of its revenues from copper as it's also diversified into segments such oil & gas, zinc, power, iron ore and aluminium.