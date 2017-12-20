Around 356 mobile charger factories to be set up in India by 2025: ICA

Indian mobile phone industry expects that the government push to encourage production of battery chargers will lead to setting up of 356 factories that can generate 8 lakh jobs in the country by 2025, says the industry body Indian Cellular Association.

"I have no doubt that seemingly impossible target of producing 1.46 billion chargers by 2025 will become a reality, with more than 356 charger factories employing over 8 lakh people," ICA National President Pankaj Mohindroo today said at a workshop of mobile battery charger makers.

The companies at the workshop asked the government representatives present on the occasion to impose 15 per cent basic custom duty on mobile chargers that are being imported in the country.

Ministry of Electronics and IT representative S K Marwah asked industry players to submit structured recommendation to the government for its consideration.

Mohindroo said Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP) of the government has boosted the confidence of companies in the mobile sector...

"It was heartening to see the deep confidence with which the entire ecosystem -- mobile phone brands, EMS companies, Charger manufacturers and manufacturers of components of chargers -- responded to the clarion call for building a world-scale mobile charger industry in India," he said.

Under the PMP programme government has accepted industry demand to give them level-playing field compared to imported products by imposing duty on certain components that are sourced by mobile phone companies.

Mohindroo said the target number of 356 factories does not include the component industry which is going to be built feeding the charger industry.