Are your local chemists closed? Here’s why they are on strike today

Over eight lakh chemist shops across the country are closed on Tuesday to protest against the government's plan to create an e-platform for regulating the sale of drugs.

The one-day strike is likely to reduce the supply of drugs to the market, thereby affecting patients. However, medicine shops inside hospitals and day-and-night outlets will remain open.

The strike called by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) represents nearly eight lakh registered chemists across the nation. The organization resorted to the protest after the government allegedly failed to pay heed to their concerns.

Chemists across India had shared their anxiety about the Health Ministry’s proposal to regulate the sale of medicines through an e-portal to the government.

The e-platform is being set up to plug the gaps in the distribution system and track the movement of drugs from the manufacturer to the patient.

“No retailer/chemist/e-pharmacist outlet shall be permitted to sell any medicine/drug unless such pharmacy is registered on the e-portal,” the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said in its proposal.

Under the plan, chemists will have to upload details of all medicines purchased and sold online. They will have to pay 1 percent transaction fee for the maintenance of the system.

"We are opposed to the government proposal to make the e-portal mandatory for chemists. Also we are against the plan to charge chemists one per cent of the cost of medicine for maintenance of portal," AIOCD president Jagannath Shinde said, according to a Business Standard report.

Apart from the tedious task of uploading the details daily, unavailability of required infrastructure pose a challenge to the chemists.

"The government wants us to feed all information related to sale of medicines on a portal. With the current infrastructure, it is not possible for us. On the other hand, with new regulations our margins are under pressure," a senior official at AIOCD told The Times Of India.

The drug retailers have already been demanding for a hike in retailer’s margins, claiming inadequacy to maintain required infrastructure standards.

On top of it, if the retailers were to pay additional transaction fee the current 16 percent margin will reduce their profit.

The plan also directs chemist to upload details of the patients that would include doctor's registration number. The AIOCD is against the proposal too.