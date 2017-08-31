Are you adequately insured this monsoon?

Moneycontrol News

The monsoon season often brings its share of problems for individuals. Having an adequate insurance for life, health, vehicle and home would be crucial to ensuring minimal financial loss.

Manohar Bhat, Chief Business Head- Motor, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said that it is also advisable to have a comprehensive motor insurance policy with sufficient add-on covers to minimise the losses from any vehicle damage.

Buying life, personal accident and health insurance is essential. Mumbai rains in 2005 and Chennai floods led to loss of life. If one buys adequate amount of life insurance, typically ten times his annual income, then his family members get some financial support in case of eventuality.

Personal accident insurance covers an individual in case of death or disabilities arising out of accidents. Extreme situations such as yesterday’s rains in Mumbai expose individuals to risk of accidents. Personal accident insurance come into play in such circumstances and saves the survivors from the financial loss.

Health insurance

Flood-like situations typically lead to epidemics such as cholera, jaundice, dengue and malaria. A hospitalisation can burn a big hole in your finances. Typically, one would like to rely on family floater insurance covers offered by the employer. However, it makes sense to have a cover bought otherwise. It can chip in if need be.

Sasikumar Adidamu, Chief Technical Officer, Non-motor, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said that over the years, we at Bajaj Allianz have witnessed a rise in specific health-related claims during the monsoon. This is also the season when we receive the highest number of claims.

Their data showed that while the treatment cost/claim for fever and infection-related ailments was in the range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 in a multispecialty hospital, that for water-borne diseases varied from Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. The claim cost for respiratory diseases was between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000.

Home Insurance

It is one of the least bought insurance products in India, though it protects your biggest asset – home. Home insurance offers to pay for damages caused by the natural calamities like flood. “Always go for a comprehensive home insurance as it covers expensive gadgets and equipment in house,” says Saji George, Founder of Mumbai-based PolicyLitmus. “If you opt for long-term policies you enjoy discounts too.”

Despite past incidents like the Chennai floods causing heavy damage to life and property, insurers said that individuals are not serious about home insurance. KG Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance explained that the uptick is still low to cover the home and its contents, though it is an essential cover especially during monsoons.

Motor iInsurance

Insuring your car against third-party liabilities is mandatory in India. The comprehensive policies offer to pay up for the damage caused due to flood. “If your car is less than five years old opt for a zero depreciation cover. This ensures that you get full reimbursement of your repair bills,” says Saji George.

“If you are worried about engine failures, especially when you have high-end cars, opt for engine protect add-on covers.” Many insurance companies offer to cover both engine-failures and electronic circuits without any conditions if you are willing to pay a bit extra premium. Whenever you are buying an auto insurance policy or renewing it please do check if the insurer has put flood in the exclusions list. Avoid going for such policies.

Most insurance companies issue car usage advisory before monsoon. Please run through it. It gives useful tips on things to do or things to avoid in case of flooding. It also advises you on the course of action just in case the car is damaged due to flood.

Buy the right products after checking the exclusions and conditions. And it will help you to reduce your stress in such extreme situations.