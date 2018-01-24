App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 24, 2018 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ArcelorMittal opts out of bidding race for Bhushan Power & Steel

Tata Steel, JSW and Vedanta are now among the bidders for the debt-ridden firm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ArcelorMittal has withdrawn from bidding for debt-ridden Bhushan Power & Steel even though it showed interest in the Indian firm, reports The Economic Times.

The steel major informed this decision to the creditors committee of Bhushan Power & Steel  by sending a letter through their financial advisor Goldman Sachs, sources told the paper.

Tata SteelJSW and Vedanta are now among the bidders for the debt-ridden firm. The final offers will be taken up by January 29 deadline.

The reason for their withdrawal was not mentioned in the letter sent by Goldman Sachs. However, sources said that ArcelorMittal shortlisted certain assets but 'did not want to spread itself too thin' by submitting offers for multiple assets.

related news

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal also owns 30% in Uttam Galva Steel.

Bankers told the paper that the firm's financial offers include upfront payments, that they will be evaluated both on quantitative and subjective criteria. They said that the shortlisted bidders will be called for presentations and negotiations with regard to their resolution proposals.

The creditors committee has sought a report on the fair valuation of the debt-ridden firm's assets. This is because it added capacities since it went into insolvency resolution as existing credit lines were not utilised.

The assets' fair value is close to double the initial liquidation value, an estimate put together by Duff & Phelps and PricewaterhouseCoopers, the bankers pointed.

 

 

tags #Business #Companies #NPAs

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.