Sep 01, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aramco has expressed interest to invest in West Bengal : Mamata Banerjee

"They (Aramco officials) have shown interest in investigating in West Bengal," Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat.

Aramco has expressed interest to invest in West Bengal : Mamata Banerjee

Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco has expressed interest in investigating in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Senior officials of the company today met her and Chief Secretary Malay Dey at the secretariat for around 20 minutes.

Senior officials of the company today met her and Chief Secretary Malay Dey at the secretariat for around 20 minutes.

"They have said that the industrial atmosphere in the state is very good for investment. They will go back and hold a discussion regarding this," Banerjee said adding that the company would be participating in Bengal Global Business Summit, 2018.

When contacted a senior official of the company told PTI "It was a very good meeting. The Chief Minister is quite serious about inviting investments to the state. It was purely an exploration - a shaking of hands. We are quite hopeful that the dialogue will continue and it will yield in bringing in investment to the state."

He said that the company, which is the largest supplier of crude oil and petroleum products to India, was "looking at pan India investment".

The Saudi Arabian company, which is based in Dhahran, has both the world's second largest proven crude oil reserves and second largest daily oil production.

