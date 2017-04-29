April auto sales preview: PV segment may report strong sales, to outperform industry

Major auto players will come out with their April sales numbers, which are likely to be mixed as passenger vehicle (PV) makers may report better sales, while commercial vehicles (CV) manufacturers could report decline in their April sales, according to a report by an analyst firm.

In the two-wheelers segment, TVS Motor may report 5.9 percent year on year increase in volumes, while Hero MotoCorp's sales are expected to decline 5.3 percent YoY, a report from Motilal Oswal indicates.

According to the report, PVs will continue its growth momentum and outperform the auto industry growth in April 2017. Meanwhile, 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles’ volume are expected to decline in April-17 YoY and MoM.

"Our channel check suggests, retail off-take in two-wheelers segment is expected to remain weak followed by pre-buy of BS-3 vehicles in the previous month," it added.

Key highlights from the report

Maruti Suzuki is expected to outperform the PV industry, while Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor could outperform CV and two-wheelers industry respectively.

PVs are likely to continue its growth trajectory and outperform auto industry growth led by Maruti Suzuki, which it expects to report 8 percent growth in its overall volumes in April. The growth in Maruti volumes will be led by strong demand of Baleno and Brezza. “Our channel check indicates these models still enjoys healthy waiting period of 5-7weeks,” it said in the report.

Tata Motors’ PV segment is expected to maintain strong growth momentum driven by Tiago and complimented by newly launched Tigor.

In the two-wheeler segment, it expects TVS to record a 5.9 percent YoY increase in volumes led by strong growth in its scooters and mopeds portfolio.

Hero MotoCorp's volumes are expected to decline 5.3 percent YoY, it expects Bajaj Auto’s volumes to decline sharply by 17.8 percent led by decline in domestic 2W and 3W volumes.

Retail off-take in two-wheeler volumes are expected to remain weak, followed by pre-buy of BS-3 vehicles in the previous month.

“We expect Royal Enfield volumes to grow at 25 percent YoY growth in April-17 at 60,000 units. Situation in two-wheelers are expected to improve on a MoM basis as demonetization impact wanes off, however as indicted by management of 2W OEM, situation is improving gradually,” the report added.

CV players are expected to record decline in sales due to pre buying effect on account of change in emission norms. “We expect Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland to report double digit decline in their CV volumes by 21 percent and 23 percent respectively,” it said.

We prefer four-wheelers over two-wheelers and CVs due to stronger volume growth and stable competitive environment. While we expect two-wheeler volumes to benefit from rural recovery in near term, competitive intensity remains high in segment witnessing changing customer preferences.

For CVs, we expect volumes to remain muted atleast for next 2-3 quarters due to pre-buying, GST implementation and cost inflation with relatively weak freight availability.

“Our top-picks are Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Amara Raja. We also like Mahindra and Mahindra as best bet on rural market recovery,” the brokerage house said in a report.