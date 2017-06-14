Apple's driverless cars disengaged: Tim Cook says to focus on developing technology

Moneycontrol News

Stopping short of confirming whether Apple is working on its own car, company’s CEO Tim Cook said that they are focusing on developing technology for autonomous cars.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Cook said “We’re focusing on autonomous systems…it’s a core technology that we view as very important.” He added that Apple’s project is “the mother of all projects” and "probably one of the most difficult AI projects to work on.”

After the likes of Google, Tesla and Uber, Apple is another giant from Silicon Valley which has expressed intrest in developing autonomous vehicles.

Google’s parent company Alphabet has also said that they are shifting the focus towards developing the technology for installation in cars built by established automotive firms. It confirmed it will be phasing out its “Firefly” bubble car.

Apple driverless car: The journey so far

February 2015: Business Insider quotes Bryan Chaffin, co-founder of Apple site The Mac Observer that he was certain Apple is working on a car.

The Wall Street Journal give details of the Project Titan—as the project is known internally—adding that Apple had okayed the creation of a 1,000 strong team.

August 2015: Reuters reported of a possible courtship between Apple and BMW. There were reports that Apple employees, including Time Cook, had visited BMW’s facility in Germany.

April 2016: Few people noticed white Ford Transit and Dodge Caravan belonging to Apple with mounted “Lots of Lidar” on top. Lidar sensor is employed by self-driving vehicles to detect objects in their surroundings, like other cars and pedestrians. Although Lidar is also used by Mapping vans, the set up on top of the car was unusual.

October 2016: Bloomberg reported that Apple might “scale back its titanic plan to take on Detroit.”

April 2017: Apple was given the all-clear to trial driverless cars on Californian roads from the American authorities.

Two weeks later, images of custom built cars kitted with a number of sensors, including 64-channel lidar, two radars, and several cameras emerged.

June 2017: Tim Cook confirms that Apple would be focusing on developing technology as of now.

With Google and Apple out of the race, the focus will be on the tussle between Elon Musk's Tesla, which the frontrunner in the driverless car segment and traditional auto giants such as Ford, BMW, Volkswagen—all working on their versions of autonomous cars.