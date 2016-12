Apple is looking to manufacture its flagship product iPhones out of a manufacturing unit near Bengaluru, reports Times of India Taiwanese OEM maker Wistron, will be rolling out a facility in Peenya, the city's industrial hub, to make the iPhones. The unit will kick off operations beginning April, say industry sources to the newspaper.The Tim Cook company is seriously planning to kick off assembly operations and to fully manke the phones in India by end of next year, say top sources to the newspaper."Bangalore is being looked at seriously," said multiple sources within the company.A local unit in India will make iPhones prices more competitive; Currently, imports attract 12.5 percent additional duty.