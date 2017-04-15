Apple to begin testing self-driving car tech in California
The California Department of Motor Vehicles awarded Apple a permit to test autonomous vehicles today and disclosed that information on its website.
Apple will begin testing self-driving car technology in California, its first public move into a highly competitive field that could radically change transportation.
A spokesman for the department said the permit will cover three vehicles all 2015 Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUVs” and six individual drivers. The state requires a human behind the wheel during such testing.