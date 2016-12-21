Apple keen to manufacture in India, seeks financial incentives

Taking the 'Make in India' initiative, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a step ahead, Apple has discussed the possibility of manufacturing its products in the country, reports Business Standard.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 21, 2016, 03.08 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple keen to manufacture in India, seeks financial incentives

Taking the 'Make in India' initiative, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a step ahead, Apple has discussed the possibility of manufacturing its products in the country, reports Business Standard.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Apple keen to manufacture in India, seeks financial incentives

Taking the 'Make in India' initiative, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a step ahead, Apple has discussed the possibility of manufacturing its products in the country, reports Business Standard.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Taking the 'Make in India' initiative, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a step ahead, Apple has discussed the possibility of manufacturing its products in the country, reports Business Standard .

In a letter last month, the phone maker had written to the government about its plan to come to India and also sought financial incentives to move ahead, said two government officials privy to the information.

The Indian smartphone market is booming and it is expected to overtake the US by next year as the world's second-largest behind China, according to research firm IDC.

The smartphone giant made it large in China for years but now the growth there has come to a saturation point.

“Apple wants to emulate its China model in India,” said one of the officials with direct knowledge of the matter. “The company wants financial incentives, which the concerned government departments are looking into,” the official said.

The company in January had sought government permission to open its own stores in India. The government in June loosened foreign direct investments (FDI) in several sectors, saying foreign owned single-brand retailers such as Apple could open stores provided they purchase at least 30 percent of their manufacturing materials from Indian vendors after three years.
Tags  Apple India China manufacturing IDC smartphone Iphone US Narendra Modi
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Apple keen to manufacture in India, seeks financial incentives

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login