Apple keen to manufacture in India, seeks financial incentives

Moneycontrol Bureau
Taking the 'Make in India' initiative, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a step ahead, Apple has discussed the possibility of manufacturing its products in the country, reports Business Standard
In a letter last month, the phone maker had written to the government about its plan to come to India and also sought financial incentives to move ahead, said two government officials privy to the information.
The Indian smartphone market is booming and it is expected to overtake the US by next year as the world's second-largest behind China, according to research firm IDC.
The smartphone giant made it large in China for years but now the growth there has come to a saturation point.
“Apple wants to emulate its China model in India,” said one of the officials with direct knowledge of the matter. “The company wants financial incentives, which the concerned government departments are looking into,” the official said.
The company in January had sought government permission to open its own stores in India. The government in June loosened foreign direct investments (FDI) in several sectors, saying foreign owned single-brand retailers such as Apple could open stores provided they purchase at least 30 percent of their manufacturing materials from Indian vendors after three years.