Apple just made a bunch of apps free for everyone

Apple just made iMovie, the entire iWork suite and GarageBand free for everyone.

Those applications have already been free for folks who purchased a new iOS or macOS device in the past several years. That means you may already have a free version installed or available to you through the App Store.

If you hadn't purchased new hardware though, chances are you were looking at paying $9.99 per iOS app, like GarageBand for example, or up to $19.99 per iWork app. iWork consists of a suite of applications meant to compete with Microsoft Office or Google Docs.

iWork includes Pages, which is like Microsoft Word, Numbers (like Excel) and Keynote (like PowerPoint.) The apps stay in sync across devices, whether you're using them on an iPhone, iPad or Mac, and documents can also be accessed easily through iCloud.

You should find the free apps available on your iPhone or Mac now.