App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 12, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Munich eyes 30% growth in FY18 premium collection

Apollo Munich recently introduced a new category, 'Winsure', with an insurance plan called 'Health Wallet' also roped in Bollywood movie maker Farhan Akhtar s brand ambassador.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Apollo Munich Health Insurance today said it expects 30 per cent growth in premium collection to Rs 1,700 crore by the end of the current fiscal against Rs 1,300 crore in FY17.

"We collected Rs 1,300-crore premium last year, including new premium. This year we expect it to be about Rs 1,700 crore. We will cross at 30 per cent CAGR this year, whereas th industry (health insurance) is growing at 25 per cent," Nandini Ali, Chief Marketing Officer, Apollo Munich, said at a press conference here.

The new premium business would be upwards of 45 per cent, she said.

Apollo Munich recently introduced a new category, 'Winsure', with an insurance plan called 'Health Wallet' also roped in Bollywood movie maker Farhan Akhtar s brand ambassador.

Health Wallet is set to redefine the health insurance category by addressing pertinent questions such as value for money, Ali said.

Other features of the product include creation of a reserve kitty for the customers that can be used for a variety of out-of-pocket expenses such as speech therapy, purchase of medicines, vaccinations, dental expenses, diagnostic tests, spectacles, contact lenses and medical devices, she said.

It also allows the user with the flexibility of paying for 'non-payable items' that are generally excluded from other health insurance plans, she added.

tags #Apollo Munich Health Insurance #Business #Companies #growth

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.