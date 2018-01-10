App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Micro Systems raises Rs 47 crore from anchor investors

According to a statement, the company has allotted 16,96,050 shares to four anchor investors at a price of Rs 275 per scrip, garnering Rs 46.64 crore,

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Apollo Micro Systems today raised nearly Rs 47 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale tomorrow.

It has allotted 16,96,050 shares to four anchor investors at a price of Rs 275 per scrip, garnering Rs 46.64 crore, the company said in a statement.

Among the anchor, investors are Sundaram Mutual Fund A/C Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund and Jupiter South Asia Investment Company Ltd - South Asia Access Fund.

The price band for the offer, which will close on January 12, has been fixed at Rs 270-275 per equity share.

Proceeds of the initial public offer (IPO), through which Apollo Micro Systems is estimated to raise Rs 156 crore, will be used to meet additional working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The company offers integrated solutions to the aerospace, defence, homeland security and transportation sectors.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

As of November, the company's order book stood at Rs 97.50 crore.

tags #Apollo Micro systems #Business #India #investment

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.