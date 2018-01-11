App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Micro Systems IPO subscribed nine times on Day 2

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The initial public offer (IPO) of Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, was subscribed 9 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO, to raise Rs 156 crore, received bids for 3,72,44,150 shares against the total issue size of 41,44,955 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The category set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.25 times, non institutional investors 1.58 times and retail investors 15.14 times.

Till yesterday the IPO was subscribed 2.14 times.

Apollo Micro Systems on Tuesday raised nearly Rs 47 crore from anchor investors.

Price band for the offer, which would close tomorrow, has been fixed at Rs 270-275.

Proceeds of the IPO, through which Apollo Micro Systems is estimated to raise Rs 156 crore, will be used to meet additional working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE.

Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

