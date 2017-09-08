Apollo Hospitals, Macquarie varsity announce strategic tie-up

Australia's Macquarie University and Apollo Hospitals have announced the launch of their strategic collaboration to facilitate long-term, mutually beneficial academic exchanges between the two organisations.

As part of the tie-up, students from Macquarie's four- year graduate-entry Doctor of Medicine program - the Macquarie MD - will complete five months of clinical learning at the Apollo Hospital here as part of their degree, a release from Apollo Hospitals said.

On the partnership, Apollo Hospitals chairman and founder Dr Prathap C Reddy, at event held here last evening said they have the infrastructure and people to help deliver and create global doctors and are pleased to be working with Macquarie on their innovative new MD program.

"The benefits for the students are numerous. For example the disease profiles of the two countries are completely different, providing students with an enriching learning experience.

We also treat more than half a million patients a year here at Apollo, so the quantity and breadth of the clinical cases we have will be unlike those that the students will experience in Australia," said Reddy. Macquarie University vice-chancellor Professor S Bruce Dowton said, Apollo's long-standing experience in the delivery of medical training, underpinned by its commitment to the achievement of excellence in clinical care made it the perfect partner for our MD program.

The Macquarie MD program has received formal approval and accreditation from the Australian Medical Council (AMC) and Medical Board of Australia (MBA), the release said. At the event, Macquarie University also conferred an honorary doctorate to Apollo Hospitals joint managing director Sangita Reddy.