Apart from crazy rallies, cryptocurrencies have other perks too

Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, can be called in layman terms as an accounting system which promises that no counterfeit transaction can happen over its ledger -- the blockchain -- and is free from the manipulation of central authorities.

Not having a physical form, it is always questioned from where does a virtual currency derive its value?

To this query, technologist Andreas M Antonopoulos says, “What gives value to rupee is not the Reserve bank of India (RBI) or its promise and full faith in credit of the Indian government. What gives it value is that your fellow Indian's believe it has value, and use it on a daily basis.”

Since only a limited 21 million bitcoins can be mined, it remains scarce and hence, has been in high demand lately.

Presently, if one cannot mine bitcoin or such other currency, he/she can buy it online by exchanging traditional currency for the cryptocurrency.

The perks of cryptocurrency:

Currencies like bitcoin and ethereum are based on the philosophy of decentralization with intention to create an alternative payment system independent of any financial institution and any central regulatory body. Also the supply of cryptocurrency is not subjected to intervention by any such central body. Anyone with computers powerful enough to ‘mine’ them, can do so.

Moreover, with cryptocurrency, there is no threat of identity theft as with traditional debit cards or credit cards. When a merchant takes your card, he ‘pulls’ the money from your account with your consent, whereas, with cryptocurrency you ‘push’ or send the money to the receiver. During the pulling process the merchant can access your credit or debit information and thus, identity theft takes place.

Cryptocurrency also offers wider access as anyone can make international payments without going through currency exchange.

They offer a certain amount of anonymity to its user as they can stay anonymous without sharing any personal identification information and the bitcoin transaction happens directly between two users instead of going through a bank.

But there is a catch; when a user uses debit or credit card to buy these currencies, they become traceable and although the government will not be able to figure out the specific transactions, they can identify cryptocurrency users, explains open-source program developer Aditya. “There is no 100 percent anonymity in general,” he adds.

Legality

While bitcoin is legal and popular in big countries like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan, it is illegal in countries like Iceland, Russia, Bolivia, and Ecuador and so on. The European Union has no declared position on the issue, but one of its countries, Finland, the Central Board of Taxes gave bitcoin value-added tax (VAT) exemption status by categorizing it as a financial facility.

Indian government, with its official stern position on money laundering and black market, has voiced concern over the legality and legitimacy of Bitcoin with a recent rise of Bitcoin users in India.

Earlier, BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had raised some questions describing the government’s concerns, in an interview to Moneycontrol. “Once you use the word currency, it is automatically illegal. How can a civilised society allow it? Today, bitcoin has come, tomorrow, 'chandi-coin' will come, the third day, 'plastic-coin' will come. What is bitcoin? What is its value, what is its net-worth? What is its guarantee? And now bitcoin is used for purchasing drugs in colleges,” he said.