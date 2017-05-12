Aon Hewitt Best Employers India: 19 companies make it to list

HR consultancy firm Aon Hewitt has come out with a list of 19 organisations as Best Employers India 2017 that lead the way with talent practices and are creating competitive advantage through their employees.

Those recognised as the 2017 Aon Best Employers in India, in alphabetical order, are Aegis Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Bayer, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, DHL Express (India), Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, IndiGo and InterGlobe Enterprises (Conglomerate Winner).

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Marriott Hotel India, Schneider Electric India, Sony Pictures Networks, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Tata Communications, the Oberoi Group, Whirlpool of India and WNS Global Services also featured in the list. Tarandeep Singh, Partner, Aon Hewitt India Consulting, said there is a strong correlation of Aon Best Employers with financial performance.

"Organisations that have won the Best Employers title at least two times in the last five years have delivered on an average 2.8 times stock appreciation during this period (data restricted to scrip performance over Indian bourses for like- to-like macroeconomic comparison)," Singh said.

A total of 119 companies representing 14 key industries, cumulatively employing some 5,20,000 employees, participated in the 2017 Aon Best Employers India study. Global MNC Google did not participate. The Aon Best Employers programme is run in 12 markets -- Australia & New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand as well as the Middle-East.

The study was first conducted in Asia in 2001. The purpose is to gain insights into companies that are creating real competitive advantage through their staff to explore what makes a workplace of choice and identify the best employers in the region.