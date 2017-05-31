Anurag Shankar to take over as CFO of Indian Overseas Bank

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank today said that Anurag Shankar would take over as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from tomorrow.

Shankar would replace Y C Jain who is superannuating today, the city-based bank said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

"Anurag Shankar who assumed charge of the Balance Sheet Management Department (Finance) on May 2, 2017, will be the Chief Financial Officer of our bank with effect from June 1, 2017", it said.

The bank shares ended up at Rs 26.45 apiece, up by 3.73 percent over previous close in BSE.