Anti-Dumping duty on coke hurts ferro alloy sector

Anti-dumping duty on metallurgical coke is hurting revival of the ferro alloy sector.
Dec 22, 2016, 07.10 PM

1 Comments
"Anti-dumping duty on coke is hurting our revival despite prices of ferro alloy has gone up by 80 to 100 per cent. The duty has come as a fatal blow to the industry when costs have jumped three to four times since last one year," Rohit Ferro-Tech managing director Ankit Patni said here today.

Moreover, anti-dumping duty was proposed when coke price was USD100 per tonne, but now the price has jumped to USD 325 per tonne making anti-dumping irrelevant, he said.

China had imposed export duty on coke, another sign that China was currently not dumping coke in India, Patni said.

The Centre recently imposed anti-dumping duty of USD25.20 per tonne on Chinese and USD 16.29 per tonne on metallurgical coke (met coke).

Patni said if the anti-dumping duty was removed, then at least the ferro alloy sector could break-even.

According to him some 90 per cent of the ferro alloy firms in West Bengal have shut shop as the problem intensified with high power cost in the state.

Tags  Anti-dumping ferro alloy coke China
Anti-Dumping duty on coke hurts ferro alloy sector
