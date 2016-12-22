Anti-Dumping duty on coke hurts ferro alloy sector

Anti-dumping duty on metallurgical coke is hurting revival of the ferro alloy sector.

"Anti-dumping duty on coke is hurting our revival despite prices of ferro alloy has gone up by 80 to 100 per cent. The duty has come as a fatal blow to the industry when costs have jumped three to four times since last one year," Rohit Ferro-Tech managing director Ankit Patni said here today.

Moreover, anti-dumping duty was proposed when coke price was USD100 per tonne, but now the price has jumped to USD 325 per tonne making anti-dumping irrelevant, he said.

China had imposed export duty on coke, another sign that China was currently not dumping coke in India, Patni said.

The Centre recently imposed anti-dumping duty of USD25.20 per tonne on Chinese and USD 16.29 per tonne on metallurgical coke (met coke).

Patni said if the anti-dumping duty was removed, then at least the ferro alloy sector could break-even.

According to him some 90 per cent of the ferro alloy firms in West Bengal have shut shop as the problem intensified with high power cost in the state.